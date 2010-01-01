Shockwave Therapy and Magnetolith Technoloy
Cutting-edge medical treatments that harness the power of soft tissue regeneration and repair.
Start healing faster today!
Radial shockwave therapy covers a larger treatment area of 3 to 4 cm depth level. This type of treatment is best for treating larger areas as it uses a slower impulse at a lower energy density. Radial shockwave technology is a pneumatic system that uses compressed air at a high speed. The shockwaves are then transmitted to the tissue where it moves radially outward into the tissue.
We believe in a personalized approach to regenerative healing, taking the time to listen to your concerns and develop a customized treatment plan that meets your unique needs. We work with you every step of the way to help you achieve your goals and get back to the activities you love.
Our comprehensive range of Curamedix equipment makes it easy to get the results you are looking for. We offer Shockwave and EMTT (Extracorporeal Magnetotranscuction Technolgy) . treatments which aid in faster recovery and pain free movement.
"Choose Radial Shockwave Therapy for fast, non-invasive relief from pain and soft tissue injuries. It stimulates natural healing, reduces inflammation, and promotes faster recovery—perfect for getting you back to peak performance without surgery or downtime."
EMTT is great for all MSK issues, pre op and post op care as well as bone and nerve regeneration and healing
Come in for a complimentary consultation and learn more about the healing process and our sate of the art technology.
720 South Colorado Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80246, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Welcome to the future of Regenerative Therapeutics